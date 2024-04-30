Create New Account
Rep Gaetz: Sec. Lloyd Austin ADMITS likelihood of shooting warfare between U.S. & Gaza forces
Rep. Matt Gaetz | BREAKING: Secretary Lloyd Austin ADMITS likelihood of shooting warfare between U.S. service members and Gaza forces soon 👇


GAETZ: “This is a very telling moment, Mr. Secretary, because you've said something that's quite possible that could happen. Shots from Gaza on our service members, and then the response, our armed service members shooting live fire into Gaza. That is a possible outcome here so that we can become the Port Authority and run this pier, right?


 Sec Def AUSTIN: “That's correct.”


@RepMattGaetz

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1785339019213058519



matt gaetzlloyd austingaza isreal conflict

