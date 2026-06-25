Date: June 25, 2026. Lesson 124-2026. Title: The Cost of Purity and Righteous Rule

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 25:4–5, where Solomon uses the imagery of silver refining to reveal a timeless principle of personal, spiritual, and governmental integrity. Just as a silversmith must remove the dross before a vessel can be fashioned for honorable use, so corruption must be removed from positions of influence before righteousness can flourish. The lesson explores the deceptive nature of dross, which resembles silver while corrupting it from within, and the parallel danger of ungodly counsel surrounding those entrusted with authority. Drawing from both the King James Version and the Septuagint, Rick and Doc show that purity is never accidental—it requires deliberate refinement, difficult decisions, and the courage to remove what corrupts. Whether applied to leadership, the church, the family, or the individual believer, the message is clear: a vessel fit for the Refiner and a throne established in righteousness are both produced by the same process—the removal of what does not belong.

Lesson 124-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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