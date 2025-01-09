Funky Town | Cover by Audio Mynd & Kaylor Smith | Funk Rock Dance Pop Groove

🎶 **"Funky Town"** gets a bold new twist in this electrifying cover by **Audio Mynd** and the dynamic **Kaylor Smith**! Blending funk, funk rock, and dance pop vibes, this rendition brings fresh energy to the iconic classic.





🔥 **What’s New in This Version?**

- Tight funk grooves paired with rock-driven rhythms

- Kaylor Smith’s powerhouse vocals and charismatic flair

- Danceable beats with a modern, edgy twist





✨ **For Fans Of:**

- Funk and dance music classics

- Funk rock grooves like Vulfpeck, Scary Pockets and Jamiroquai

- High-energy covers with a fresh perspective





🎵 **Key Features:**

- Iconic “Funky Town” melody reimagined

- A perfect fusion of old-school funk and contemporary rock vibes

- Guaranteed to make you move and groove!





💥 **Don’t Forget:**

- Let us know your thoughts—did this cover bring you back to Funky Town?





🔗 Follow **Audio Mynd** and **Kaylor Smith** for updates on new releases and their upcoming album:

https://facebook.com/AudioMynd





