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Presidents' Day: We Can Learn From How George Washington Defeated a Stronger Enemy
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120 views • February 15, 2021
Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 15, 2021 (Presidents' Day): George Washington used the British enemy's strengths against them. We can learn from that (hint: exploit social media)...
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Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Art by Bonnie Hodges (GW graphic) bonniehodges.com
*** Patriot Resistance: States Strike Back Against Biden Regime Using Nullification
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2021/02/patriot-resistance-states-strike-back.html
*** Patriot Resistance: Biden & Weaponized Illegal Immigration/Invasion
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2021/02/patriot-resistance-weaponized.html
*** Patriot Resistance: Welcome to the Occupation
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2021/01/patriot-resistance-welcome-to.html
*** Christmas 1776 - Victory or Death at Trenton
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2009/12/christmas-1776-victory-or-death-at.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Art by Bonnie Hodges (GW graphic) bonniehodges.com
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