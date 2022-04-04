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Free 15 minute telehealth consultation with AcuDoctor Shasta Ericson to assist in at home care of common ailments
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12 views • April 04, 2022
Learn about ancient and modern medicinal modalities for self-care at home for yourself and your family with Master Coach Dr. Shasta Ericson L.Ac., D.A.O.M>, utilizingvTCM and functional medicine in the comfort of your own home. Go to www.wayofwellness.com to sign up for free telehealth.
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