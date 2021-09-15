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Mandela Effect: Patterson New Jersey changed to "Paterson" New Jersey / Colt Pistol / Texas Rangers
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60 views • September 15, 2021
Patterson New jersey is now Paterson ...and its butterfly effect with residual data (and lets not forget the Texas Rangers) ( video background music james rhodes )
wake up ppl ...pay attention to detail ...your reality is being polluted with counterfeits via quantum entanglement ...CERN the muscle ? Dwave - the brain ?..lets look at some residual circumstantial evidence ..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LOgdRvi22U&;t=28s
wake up ppl ...pay attention to detail ...your reality is being polluted with counterfeits via quantum entanglement ...CERN the muscle ? Dwave - the brain ?..lets look at some residual circumstantial evidence ..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LOgdRvi22U&;t=28s
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