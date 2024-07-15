Trump Chooses Vance, Judge Dismisses FL Case

July 15, 2024 - Following the miraculous escape of death God orchestrated for Donald Trump, we received some of the best news ever. Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, who put a pause on the mishandled documents case against the former president, just dismissed the whole thing. That was the first piece of good news. And second, Trump chose his running mate. Let’s take a look at Monday’s news.





