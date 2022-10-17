Live UFO chat with Paul --068- Cube inside a Sphere + Inconsistencies in Stories

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #aliens #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show Slow Start as fixing headset volume. [00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Greenstreet exposes AATIP Lue + DARPA Balloons and Decoy tech + Radar reflectors + Pilots story of cube inside a sphere changes + cigar UFO vids [00:18:40] (2) Main Topics begins - Camera Artifacts example of out of focus Star with 6 bladed Aperture. [00:28:20] (3) Optical Illusion of a solid cylinder that changes from circle to square [00:29:35] (4) Faking a UFO of cube inside a Sphere using a cheap lens camera with 4 blades (diamond=square) Aperture. [00:45:02] (5) Pilots new INFO about the Cube inside a Sphere UFO encounter, Ryan Graves [01:10:10] (6) Navy using Balloon decoys for Chinese-Russian Hypersonic Missiles! [01:14:00] (7) Commercial company making helikites technology to replace weather balloons? [01:20:10] (8) DARPA and NASA have Balloons that stay up at edge of space Indefinitely [01:29:26] (9) CIA have secret tech that can map all things moving in the sky using earths magnetic field no radar optical or IR used. Paul talks about laser grid between these balloons, microwaves that monitor ice and water droplets can work out if object is passing through sky/clouds. etc [01:40:39] (10) New Taskforce will not give disclosure as no more videos will be released ever unless they are leaked! According the blackvault latest News!!! FOIA reject. oddly funny Taskforce was setup funded by congress citing UAP threat and now claiming its a national threat to release videos. HUH. not if you remove meta data and radar info etc like the first 3 ones. they didnt cause national threat cos china or Russia heard! poor excuse. and MORE COVER UP! [01:55:20] (11) Steven Greenstreet Basement break down of the AATIP the real truth and the lies and cover ups by Lesley Keen and Lue. under fair used. Paul pauses and added his comments every 1 minute. [02:53:01] (12) Look over UFO videos now - First one Cigar UFO claims.. Paul breaks it down and gives 4 possible things it could be.. but UFO was last in the list. Geese in a line or Plane Contrail (short one) or other. [03:37:50] (13) Finally, 18 wheels video of a cigar UFO but this one is a real bright object but Paul shows a helium tube LED balloon that matches it.. so could it be road works light balloon being towed or boat or construction yard? Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

