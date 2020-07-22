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Turmeric and Black Pepper | A Powerful Combination
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32 views • July 22, 2020
Turmeric (Curcuma longa) is a spice held in high regard for its bountiful health properties and its culinary uses. While turmeric and black pepper each have their own unique health properties, many of the properties are enhanced when you combine the two. In this series, Dr. Group will cover the powerful combination of turmeric and black pepper.
Read about “Turmeric and Black Pepper: A Winning Combination"" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/1zr
Experience the benefits from our Certified Organic Turmeric + Black Pepper Raw Herbal Extract™ ➤➤ http://ghc.us/21x
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Subscribe to this Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#globalhealingcenter
#turmeric
#drgroup
#blackpepperandturmeric
#turmericbenefits
#guthealth
Read about “Turmeric and Black Pepper: A Winning Combination"" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/1zr
Experience the benefits from our Certified Organic Turmeric + Black Pepper Raw Herbal Extract™ ➤➤ http://ghc.us/21x
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Subscribe to this Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#globalhealingcenter
#turmeric
#drgroup
#blackpepperandturmeric
#turmericbenefits
#guthealth
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