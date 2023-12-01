Why Only Those In Christ Can Worship God In Spirit & Truth Biblically!

#jesus #bible #gospel #church
John 4:23-24
King James Version
23 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.
24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.
