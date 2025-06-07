Vivid Veggies & Dazzling Dishes: Garden-to-Plate Sparkle!

My new Shinsu runner beans have sprouted and I’m looking forward to planting them in the garden in the coming week. I’ve had a good harvest of zucchini, green beans and radishes. A nasty little critter has chomped on my cabbage plant. Hopefully it will recover. I’ve repositioned some of the plants to optimize their reception of sunshine. And I’ve harvested my first cucumbers. In the kitchen, I made my first ever delicious fruit smoothie. And I made a yellow zucchini casserole that turned out just great!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll