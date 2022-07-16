Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani and Dr. Niall McCrae join me in this episode to talk about Kate's recent experience with one of her patients who had the COVID Shot and her injection site drew a Magnet, but Kate also discovered that her phone would pick up a Bluetooth signal when in the room with the patient and disappear when she left. Dr. McCrae chimes in on his awakening to what has been the results of the experimental COVID shots. Plus we'll talk a lot more about the law and even provide a Chlorine Dioxide protocol that listeners can research for themselves or someone they know who has had the shot, plus lots more!

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-dr-niall-mccrae-covid-shot-magnetism-bluetooth-lots-more-video/

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