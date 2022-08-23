Transhumanism The Reboot of Humanity - Warp Speed (Taken Down by YouTube in less than an hour)

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Jim Crenshaw
August 20, 2022
The merging of man and machine. What they are doing and how it will affect us and our children. There is a link between digital currency and transhumanism. When these two things are fused together you will no longer be able to buy and to sell. This is why I say that these bio weapon shots are a part of the mark of the beast.
I believe the body is the Temple of God. They are using all of these shots to penetrate and attack the temple of God.
I hope you enjoy Nicholson's work as much as I do.
Lucifer Through The Looking Glass-Full Film:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BXLryBJw24
Nicholson 1968 on YouTube as found on Magical Hoof: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/magicalhoof/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7LQ5WDI5Z8Wp/