Transhumanism The Reboot of Humanity - Warp Speed (Taken Down by YouTube in less than an hour)

Jim Crenshaw





August 20, 2022





The merging of man and machine. What they are doing and how it will affect us and our children. There is a link between digital currency and transhumanism. When these two things are fused together you will no longer be able to buy and to sell. This is why I say that these bio weapon shots are a part of the mark of the beast.





I believe the body is the Temple of God. They are using all of these shots to penetrate and attack the temple of God.





I hope you enjoy Nicholson's work as much as I do.

Lucifer Through The Looking Glass-Full Film:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BXLryBJw24

Nicholson 1968 on YouTube as found on Magical Hoof: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/magicalhoof/









Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7LQ5WDI5Z8Wp/



