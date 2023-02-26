https://gettr.com/post/p29obi204aa
2023.02.25 Human souls are immortal. The people of the New Federal State of China will start a new era of healthy humankind without the COVID-19 vaccines. It will be a wonderful, scientific, and bright new age.
人类的灵魂不死不灭。新中国联邦人将开启一个没有（毒）苗的健康的，新人类的新纪元。一个美好的，科学的，阳光的新时代。
