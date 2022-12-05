Sen. Mark Warner: We Need To Stand With Anti-Xi Protesters

https://gnews.org/articles/560953
Summary：11/30/2022 Sen. Mark Warner: Our beef is not with the Chinese people. Our beef is with the Communist Party, Xi Jinping and their authoritarian rule. And I think we need to stand with the protesters.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.