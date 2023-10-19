Create New Account
RUSSIAN BMP A CLOSER COMBAT LOOK LOTS OF THESE IN THE WAR VIDS COMING OUT OF UKRAINE
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Thursday

While there are a few left of these...The Russians are eliminating these older models at a good rate...Lets take a look at the most mass produced and variented light tank of all time. The BMP APC - Do it ALL chassis! Some were even aquatic!!!

russiatechnologyukrainegamingtankswarthunderpanzer

