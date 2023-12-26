Self-responsibility, government, liars, You & the 14th [Amendment]

Is government created really for only those who need to be diapered & are thereby NOT self-responsible & therefore need A REPRESENTATIVE? Is that what "a Citizen" is? On the other hand, A sovereign National is of another color ..that of a 'White Hat!'

The present "Capitalism" is a lie. Actually, it is just the opposite. It is a Club-of-Elite-only [crony Capitalist] who create-a-debt, there-end control by UCC Regulations/licensing THE CAPITAL/currency, therefore THEY totally control/own all commercial-enterprise/commerce/in-corporations + The Media + the schooling + The [greater trading] GRID!

I suppose Khazar-Zionists who have impersonated the identity of other tribes in order sell-off their stolen goods from the historic Silk Road trading Caravans they befriended, travelled with to learn their ways/identity, then murdered them during the night---now THEY [ThePowersThatBe] are in power---think nothing of attempting to solicit others to take on a slave/"Citizen" identity. Why stop there? Fake our history too, so as to cover it ALL up! This identity-theft comes under the term: Lying SOB parasites!

Both Jews & Khazars + Zionists are great businesspersons. But that fact alone, means they should never be allowed to be government, court masters, nor bankers! A banker + should be a total neutral 3rd party, not in position to gain the upper hand in 2 party trading.

When Judges are "of" tribal blood other than [@ least part] Levit, THEY tend to NOT be able to judge-without-prejudice! Besides, all AmericanBarA-BritishBarA are pledged 1st to the inner City of London, INC. & thereby must rule in favor of 3rd Party [Middle-men] commercial trading-GRID interests.

Short articles to-the-point:

International Public Notice from the American Fiduciary http://annavonreitz.com/fromtheamericanfiduciary.pdf >"Fantasy money/casino chips/fantasy debt"/FED IOUs are nothing but a BIG lie! THEY ALL have NO STANDING! When a Civilization STANDs on these it degenerates then Falls.

U.S. Notes will be no different if they are still created with interest attached!

The Banks Were Never the Owners http://annavonreitz.com/banksneverowners.pdf

“When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission [license] from men who produce nothing - When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors - When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you - When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice - You may know that your society is doomed.”

― Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged, 1957