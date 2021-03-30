EP 2392-9AM CDC MELTS DOWN ON YOUTUBE; "SCARED....IMPENDING DOOM

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An emotional CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, cries out today: “I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now, I’m scared…We have come such a long way…just please hold on a little while longer. I so badly want to be done. I know you all so badly want to be done. We are just almost there, just not quite yet.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17329
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