Report 287 | Mutable Fire: Full Moon on Sagittarius & Recent Gemini Shenanigans: Sonya Roche-Duncan

Sweeping analysis of the recent tantrum-throwing focus-on-kids Gemini season and its part in the many events of recent mass shootings (whose scripted quality is discussed by Ole Dammegard in Truth Media Panel 3/Report 286 at this channel), spotlight on the many Geminis among world leaders such as Putin, spotlight on Trump (Gemini/June 14, day we recorded this) for the Jan 6 rally, spotlight on Boris Johnson (also Gemini) who escaped no-confidence votes in Parliament, and prognostications for the next season as the full moon of Sagittarius segues into Capricorn. Sonya advises courage, setting your house in order, working on career goals, and preparing for the future--keeping in mind the Cabal which rolls out its staged events by the stars and planets is planning power shortages, fuel hikes, food shortages, and further control--it's the season to get informed, get aware, act on your knowledge, and act for your future.





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