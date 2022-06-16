BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Report 287 | Mutable Fire: Full Moon on Sagittarius & Recent Gemini Shenanigans: Sonya Roche-Duncan
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
267 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • June 16, 2022

Sweeping analysis of the recent tantrum-throwing focus-on-kids Gemini season and its part in the many events of recent mass shootings (whose scripted quality is discussed by Ole Dammegard in Truth Media Panel 3/Report 286 at this channel), spotlight on the many Geminis among world leaders such as Putin, spotlight on Trump (Gemini/June 14, day we recorded this) for the Jan 6 rally, spotlight on Boris Johnson (also Gemini) who escaped no-confidence votes in Parliament, and prognostications for the next season as the full moon of Sagittarius segues into Capricorn. Sonya advises courage, setting your house in order, working on career goals, and preparing for the future--keeping in mind the Cabal which rolls out its staged events by the stars and planets is planning power shortages, fuel hikes, food shortages, and further control--it's the season to get informed, get aware, act on your knowledge, and act for your future.


LINKS FOR MORE:

Visit Sonya's website and sign up for her Uncensored videos:

https://sonyastarsandsoul.com/


Sonya's Youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/SonyaStarsSoul


Sonya's Bitchute Channel--Sonya Stars & Soul XXX

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MsZ7zw7uUVqN/


SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:

Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates (please click the Subscribe button above).


SPREAD THE WORD & Thankyou!:

Click Like and Share above to post on social media.

Send link on email, post it at your websites.

Download, upload, mirror video at your channels with a linkback.


PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ramolaD


FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports


CONTACT WITH INFO, Interview contacts:

Email: [email protected]


THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!

Keywords
astrologyfull moon in sagittariusrecent gemini shenanigansworldstaged
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Iva Greene
Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy