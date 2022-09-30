Create New Account
PUTIN - Russia Opens its Heart to Her People - WELCOME HOME! - Beginning of LIVE Rally-Concert - 093022
140 views
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

Russia opens its heart to people - welcome home!

Together forever". A rally-concert in support of referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions on reunification with Russia is currently taking place in Moscow. Join our broadcast.  https://youtu.be/z6ykvV5baNg

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

