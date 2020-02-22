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Whistleblowers on Remote Neural Monitoring, Neuro Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Mind Control... The Brain is the 21st Century Battlefield.
In this video...
William Binney, Ex-NSA Technical Director
Dr. James Giordano, DAPRA neurologist, Weapons Expert
Jacob Appelbaum, Occupy Wallstreet Protestor
Barry Trower, Ex-MI5 Microwave Scientist
Edward Snowden, Ex-NSA Analyst
Nick Begich, Mind Control Science Researcher and Educator
Dr. John Hall, Practicing Physician