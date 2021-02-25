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Congressional Mafia Like Tactics Aimed at Subverting First Amendment
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Recharge Freedom
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41 views • February 25, 2021
Congressional Democrats used the letterhead of Congress to send out a warning letter to AT&T, one of the main providers of cable news to households in the United States, asking what they were going to do about misinformation coming from the right, Fox News, OAN, and News Max.
It is clearly an attempt to use the weight of Congress to pressure private corporations into censoring those they disagree with, and they should be excommunicated from their congressional duties immediately.

#mafia #firstamendment #congress

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democratspoliticsmafiafox newscongressfirst amendment rightsattdemocrats are eviloanmafia tacticsdestruction of the united statesprivate businessnews maxus hottestrational threatsstrong our private businessdirty mental laws
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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