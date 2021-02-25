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Congressional Mafia Like Tactics Aimed at Subverting First Amendment
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41 views • February 25, 2021
Congressional Democrats used the letterhead of Congress to send out a warning letter to AT&T, one of the main providers of cable news to households in the United States, asking what they were going to do about misinformation coming from the right, Fox News, OAN, and News Max.
It is clearly an attempt to use the weight of Congress to pressure private corporations into censoring those they disagree with, and they should be excommunicated from their congressional duties immediately.
#mafia #firstamendment #congress
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It is clearly an attempt to use the weight of Congress to pressure private corporations into censoring those they disagree with, and they should be excommunicated from their congressional duties immediately.
#mafia #firstamendment #congress
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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