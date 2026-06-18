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PARALYZED AFTER MODERNA. THEN CANADA OFFERED HER ASSISTED DEATH | Ep 16
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
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In this powerful and heartbreaking episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Kayla Pollock, a former educator, animal trainer, and single mother, shares how her life changed forever after receiving a Moderna COVID-19 shot.

Within days of her shot, Kayla began experiencing episodes of paralysis. Soon after, she woke up unable to move from the neck down. Today, she remains largely paralyzed, dependent on caregivers for basic daily tasks, and separated from the life she once knew.

But Kayla's story doesn't end with her injury. As she struggled to access disability support in Canada's healthcare system, she says she was offered Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)—not once, but multiple times. Instead of receiving the help she desperately needed to heal from her vaccine injury, Kayla found herself confronting a system that seemed more prepared to help her die than help her live.

Kayla shares the devastating losses she has endured, including her career, her independence, and primary custody of her young son. She also discusses her ongoing lawsuit against Moderna, the challenges facing vaccine-injured Canadians, and the unexpected sources of strength that helped her keep going when she felt she had nothing left.

In this episode, we cover:

Kayla's life before her Moderna booster

The onset of paralysis and her sudden quadriplegia

Being told her symptoms were "psychiatric"

The neurologist who linked her condition to the COVID vaccine

Living with paralysis, chronic pain, and loss of independence

Losing her career, home, and daily life with her son

Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program

Why she says she was offered assisted death instead of support

Canada's vaccine injury compensation system

Her ongoing lawsuit against Moderna

Finding purpose through advocacy and public testimony

What healthy people take for granted every day

The message she wants the world to hear

If Kayla's story moves you, please share this episode and consider a donation to help her survive: https://www.givesendgo.com/help-kayla-pay-for-her-retired-service-d

Her hope is that by speaking out, others can make informed decisions and understand the realities faced by those living with severe vaccine injuries.

Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International, gold and silver specialists since 1963.

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, contact the trusted team at Mish International.

Visit: https://www.mishinternational.com/

Call: 650-324-9110 — Tell them Alix sent you.

► Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-alix-mayer-show/id1880123808

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7w3hgQsnH4HYtfJsu018TJ

Connect / Support:

Learn more about Free Now Foundation and the fight for medical freedom:

https://freenowfoundation.org/


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