Brett Oland CEO Bow Valley CU. All the Services of Big Banks Minus the FREEZE!

Brett Oland CEO of Bow Valley Credit Union talks to Unscrew the News about building the strength of Alberta. Helping Albertans to create a hedge against inflation and other negative pressures on our dollar.
We talk about precious metals and various products that they can offer to their members.
The CU is run by the members, not a central bank, so they are listening to their members is critical to everyone's success.
BVCU has an agreement with a local company, Silver Gold Bull, that offers other benefits to the membership.
We discuss open banking which will create a framework for the central bank, therefore government, to control each and every transaction that we make. We also compare that to the CBDC and whether it is ever going to be implemented.
bowvalleycu.com
https://www.facebook.com/BowValleyCU
https://www.linkedin.com//company/bow-valley-cu
https://www.instagram.com/bowvalleycu/
