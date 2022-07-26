Russia And China Unite: Financial Expert Predicts New War Against U.S. Dollar 07/26/2022

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Terry Sacka is our guest on today's program. We are hitting massive inflation at the moment, and in the global currency system, something huge is taking place. In 2014 plans were already being made to destroy the Dollar. Take the time to listen how Terry so eloquently explains how a reserve currency will be formed and how the new replacement currency will be powered by block-chain.
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