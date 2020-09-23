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Are We Drinking Safe Water? What Is Safe Water Anyway?
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316 views • September 23, 2020
(1) What kind if water can we get access to?
(2) What should we be looking for when we buy a bottle of water?
(3) Are all water purifier basically doing just a similar jobs?
(4) Some people were believe that tap water is fine. No problem with it.
✳️ About the eSpring water purifier system:
✅ https://www.amway.com/medias/eSpringWaterPurifierNSFPerformanceDataSheet-USEN.pdf?context=bWFzdGVyfHBkZnwyMTU2MTB8YXBwbGljYXRpb24vcGRmfHBkZi9oM2EvaGQxLzg4NDAxNzc2ODA0MTQucGRmfDhhYjIxZjBiNDNlMWFlNTc5NjAzZjI1OGQ2OGM3OWU2M2I3NmMwYzk2ZGRjMjRhM2ZhNTk5ZjNlM2MzNTAzMjE
✅ https://www.amway.com/en_US/Shop/Home/Water-Treatment/Purifiers/eSpring%26trade%3B-UV-Water-Purifier-Above-Counter-Unit-with-Existing-Faucet-Kit/p/100188
➡️ We are contactable upon request.
✅ Tags:
#thecomicalchefbrothers #watersafety #tapwater #waterpurifier #watertreatment #impurities #eSpring #amway #nsfinternational #浄水器 #アムウェイ #NSFインターナショナル #不純物 #除去
(2) What should we be looking for when we buy a bottle of water?
(3) Are all water purifier basically doing just a similar jobs?
(4) Some people were believe that tap water is fine. No problem with it.
✳️ About the eSpring water purifier system:
✅ https://www.amway.com/medias/eSpringWaterPurifierNSFPerformanceDataSheet-USEN.pdf?context=bWFzdGVyfHBkZnwyMTU2MTB8YXBwbGljYXRpb24vcGRmfHBkZi9oM2EvaGQxLzg4NDAxNzc2ODA0MTQucGRmfDhhYjIxZjBiNDNlMWFlNTc5NjAzZjI1OGQ2OGM3OWU2M2I3NmMwYzk2ZGRjMjRhM2ZhNTk5ZjNlM2MzNTAzMjE
✅ https://www.amway.com/en_US/Shop/Home/Water-Treatment/Purifiers/eSpring%26trade%3B-UV-Water-Purifier-Above-Counter-Unit-with-Existing-Faucet-Kit/p/100188
➡️ We are contactable upon request.
✅ Tags:
#thecomicalchefbrothers #watersafety #tapwater #waterpurifier #watertreatment #impurities #eSpring #amway #nsfinternational #浄水器 #アムウェイ #NSFインターナショナル #不純物 #除去
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