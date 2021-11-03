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Final Solution: Are Australian Military Training For Door To Door Forced Vaccinations!?
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420 views • November 03, 2021
Video from Australia reports members of the armed forces are being trained to go door-to-door, and forcibly vaccinate every person in the country at gunpoint.
The military is also being trained to chase anyone trying to escape into nearby woods or other areas, to grab them too — at gunpoint.
People in Australia are finally realizing some of their political class, who are ordering such training and who apparently plan to engage in such action, are “evil to the core” and must be gotten rid of.
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
The military is also being trained to chase anyone trying to escape into nearby woods or other areas, to grab them too — at gunpoint.
People in Australia are finally realizing some of their political class, who are ordering such training and who apparently plan to engage in such action, are “evil to the core” and must be gotten rid of.
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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