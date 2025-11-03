Killing Christians - Trump Responds to Nigerian Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov. 2, 2025 - President Trump tells Nigerian President to take out terrorists killing Christians, or we’ll come in with “guns blazing” and do it for him.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Follow us on X and Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com