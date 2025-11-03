Killing Christians - Trump Responds to Nigerian Genocide

Nov. 2, 2025 - President Trump tells Nigerian President to take out terrorists killing Christians, or we’ll come in with “guns blazing” and do it for him.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Follow us on X and Facebook

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com