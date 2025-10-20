Moscow’s Eastern Push: Pokrovsk Near Encirclment As Ukrainian Front Shows Strain

The situation in the Sumy region remained relatively stable, with neither side taking any active measures.

In the Kharkiv region, the Sever military group’s assault units are advancing on the left bank of the Volchya River in the areas around Volchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are continuing to transfer reinforcements. Meanwhile, Russian forces have advanced into the forest plantations near Otradnoye.

Russian forces have captured the village of Peschanoye, southeast of Kupyansk, and are continuing to advance towards the Oskol River.

The Russian army has achieved significant tactical success in the Liman sector. Assault units encircled Novoselovka and advanced significantly into the north-western forest.





Without slowing the pace of their offensive, the Russian army began fighting for Yarovaya.

Russian advance units have come very close to the village of Konstantinovka in the Slavyansk area. Pleshcheyevka, which is in the south of the sector, has fallen.

The situation for the Ukrainian army in Pokrovsk continues to deteriorate. The Russians have cut off the M-30 highway, the main route into the city from the west. This has severely hampered logistics for the city’s garrison.

The Russian army has also expanded its zone of control on the western outskirts, forcing the Ukrainian Armed Forces back towards the city center.

From the south, the Russians have broken through to the city’s railway station and occupied it. Chunnishino has been captured in the city’s suburbs.

Russian Armed Forces assault groups have entered residential areas in the south of Mirnograd.

The situation in the Dobropolsky salient has changed dramatically. The Ukrainian counterattack yielded no results, only depleting their already limited reserves. The Russians have now gone on the offensive and captured a part of the Novy Donbass.

In the north of the front, near Gulyaipole, Ukrainian forces were forced to retreat from the village of Pryvilia.

Further south, the Russian Armed Forces’ 5th Combined Arms Army crossed the Yanchur River and captured Poltavka. They also entered the village of Pershotravneve by crossing the river to the north.

Recently, the Russian command has focused its attention on one of the most important sections of the front: Pokrovsk. There, they have achieved significant success, threatening to split the Ukrainian garrison in two. The Ukrainians were also taken by surprise by a major tactical success in the Liman area. The situation remained relatively stable on other sections of the front.

