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Just got saved? Wait until Jesus prepares you before you start a ministry
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30 views • November 04, 2021
In this video, we admonish the new Christians to WAIT before they go out and start a ministry, because in their zeal for Christ, they are not prepared for the wild, wild, west of evangelizing or being a pastor.
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/just-got-saved.html
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/just-got-saved.html
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