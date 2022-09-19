TAIWAN HIT AGAIN BY BIG 7.5 QUAKE / WORMWOOD SYSTEM SHAKING🌎 / UKRAINE RED RIVERS-IRON OXIDE DUST / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley

Sep 18, 2022 Today is now 9/18/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Breaking news coming out of taiwan. Within hours of A large 6.6 quake that hit Taiwan last night now another massive quake hit that I found was originally a 7.5 on the magnitude scale again in Taiwan that was downgraded first to a 7.2 then usgs that does nothing but hide truth and lie downgraded the Quake to a 6.9 to hide the truth act so many quakes are hitting in various /diverse places as christ said would occur before his second coming....... Within the last now at least 6-7 days there's been multiple large 6.0-7.7 size quakes that have been rocking the southeast Asian regions near taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and China along with other places.. Earth is getting hit majorly with pure cosmic radiation and energy coming from planet x system bodies with a neutron star behind earth as well as solar energy and radiation and what insider mike from around the world warned would come years ago on pastor Paul Begley youtube channel about what Paul had named the (5 waves of energy) though mike originally only thought there were 5 cosmic waves of radiation that were coming from a gamma ray burst or simple terms (a star that exploded thousands of years ago ) and it's energy waves started hitting earth years back a little after mike warned of what he called (red band waves) of cosmic Radiation and energy I believe is coming from the suns direction... The day the La Palma volcano erupted over about a year plus ago well a red band wave of energy side slapped earth that day and world governments are concerned what these waves of cosmic Radiation will do to earth... So we got different types of energy and radiation not only soaking in earth's core pushing magma/lava/waters and gasses to earth surface which causes more massive quakes and more volcanic eruptions as is occurring now badly GLOBALLY. As fits bible prophecy as well that states in the end times ( now) hell will enlarge itself.... And as said not only is it all affecting earth but to all humans are being radiated and getting sick globally from the radiation coming in...just as animals are off due to earth being in a partial wobble and the moon's off 180 degrees from the planet x system affecting earth but to because this energy hitting earth is causing severe changes in your pets and animals globally... You'll see different clips from the newest quake that hit Taiwan early morning hours in USA timing. You'll see a blue planet x system body near the sun or (sun simulator ) used by NASA usually over the real sun to cloak/hide/and obscure planet x system bodies by the real sun as the world governments use their militaries to spray chemtrails on us not only for many purposes like weather control but also to hide the planet x system bodies seen by our moon and sun and passing by earth on a daily basis.... As the blue planet x system body is ( stationary) proving its not a flare as flares bounce around and don't sit in one position.... Joshua horacek caught the blue planet x system object.... Also you'll see thousands of looks like alligators all beached together on a Brazilian beach. I've seen sadly many who claim this is normal. NO ITS NOT NORMAL. Gators don't gather together like this. Animals and fish are dying globally from planet x system effects on earth and all animals/Pets/mammals/fish have lost sense of direction globally due to earth's in a partial wobble cus the planet x system effects on your planet earth... And fish/whales are washing up to shores dying or seen together in flocks lost dying and dead and same with birds and animals because their sense and built in sensors in their bodies God put in them are all messed up due to earth is off tilt as the moon's off by 180 degrees and every planet in our solar system is off climate and weather wise due to the planet x system effecting our whole solar system. Not from man made global warming and not from cars or drilling or cow farts as mainstream likes to use all the lies they can. It's only going to get worse and fast. Plus you'll see red iron oxide waters in Ukraine from iron oxide dust falling from planet x, last songs in video sung by me. As first song is by d Angelo with his song called (unshaken). Is Jesus christ your Lord? Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven. if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.

Credited videos- Joshua horacek/blue planet x system body by the sun.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DIMNn3X13M