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goodbye freedom try the youtube link it is 30 minutes,this cut the vid short https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04oPPiGl4bs&fbclid=IwAR37v7XxSWRFZQxmEOYU83vr9le0bx6x9oz057nZbsblrQ_d766_bWjZSlE
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97 views • April 05, 2020
this was a 30 min video i have asked why mine will not load up, but so far no one has helped me,,try this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04oPPiGl4bs&fbclid=IwAR37v7XxSWRFZQxmEOYU83vr9le0bx6x9oz057nZbsblrQ_d766_bWjZSlE
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