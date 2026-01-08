BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syria: Jolani’s gangs claim they are on the verge of storming the Ashrafieh district on the outskirts of Aleppo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 2 days ago

Jolani’s gangs claim they are on the verge of storming the Ashrafieh district on the outskirts of Aleppo.

And:

The internet access in Kermanshah province in Iran has been restricted to control their unrest.

The rest of the country has normal access. 

Adding:

💬Israeli Channel 13 reports a maritime incident that took place last night off the coast of Gaza.

An Egyptian security vessel entered waters that Israel unilaterally designates as restricted under its naval blockade of Gaza. Israeli Navy warships responded by firing warning shots.

According to the report, the Egyptian vessel departed from the Sinai area and entered waters under Israel’s naval siege. Israeli naval forces were dispatched from the Ashdod base and ordered the vessel to turn back. When it continued on its course, Israeli ships opened warning fire, after which the Egyptian vessel withdrew and returned to Egyptian waters.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Laura Harris
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy