Syria: Jolani’s gangs claim they are on the verge of storming the Ashrafieh district on the outskirts of Aleppo

Jolani’s gangs claim they are on the verge of storming the Ashrafieh district on the outskirts of Aleppo.

The internet access in Kermanshah province in Iran has been restricted to control their unrest.

The rest of the country has normal access.

💬Israeli Channel 13 reports a maritime incident that took place last night off the coast of Gaza.

An Egyptian security vessel entered waters that Israel unilaterally designates as restricted under its naval blockade of Gaza. Israeli Navy warships responded by firing warning shots.

According to the report, the Egyptian vessel departed from the Sinai area and entered waters under Israel’s naval siege. Israeli naval forces were dispatched from the Ashdod base and ordered the vessel to turn back. When it continued on its course, Israeli ships opened warning fire, after which the Egyptian vessel withdrew and returned to Egyptian waters.