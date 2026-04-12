Pakistani Defense Minister following Islamabad talks:

Several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations continued for twenty-four hours between US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf, mediated by Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir. Pakistan expresses gratitude to both sides for appreciating its mediatory role.

"We hope that the two sides continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond. It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire."

Pakistan will continue facilitating engagement and dialogue between Iran and the United States in the days to come.