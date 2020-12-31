© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Rock Music December 31th 2020
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • December 31, 2020
2020 has, mildly put, been a strange year for all of us. We hereby want to look forward and raise a toast to hope of a more optimistic 2021 with this brand new track, written, recorded, mixed and mastered just a few days ago. Happy New Year, friends!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.