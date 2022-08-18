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EPOCH TV CrossRoads with Josh Philipp | Trump Recorded the Raid, Plans to Release Video; Behind the Dismantling of US Energy Independence
WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/RaidRecorded
When FBI agents raided the home of President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, they allegedly requested that security cameras be shut off. Yet, the cameras may have still been rolling over the course of the close to 10-hour raid. Eric Trump is now announcing his plans to release the video publicly.
Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has issued a new call for global censorship. This continues a trend started by the World Health Organization at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic: the so-called “Infodemic” battle to reduce the amount of public information and to control news coverage on key topics.
And in other news, we speak with Rep. Yvette Herrell, who says a progressive agenda is at work in the United States that appears to be trying to dismantle the nation through the strangling of America’s energy independence.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1g9ilf-trump-recorded-the-raid-plans-to-release-video-behind-the-dismantling-of-us.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11