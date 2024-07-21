BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Praline Chocolate Mousse Yammy Cake.How to Make Praline Chocolate. #Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
15 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 9 months ago

Praline Chocolate Mousse Yammy Cake.How to Make Praline Chocolate. #Indulovecooking

Praline paste

150g sugar

75ml water

150g hazelnuts

if it is difficult to process the caramelized hazelnuts into paste, add 1 - 2 tsp neutral flavour oil


Chocolate sponge cake (pan size: 36 x 22cm or 14 x 9 in)

30g dark chocolate

30g butter

40g (ml) milk

3 egg yolks

30g cake flour (or all purpose flour)

15g cocoa powder


3 egg whites (I'm sorry. There is a typo in a video, it's actually 3 egg whites instead of 4)

60g sugar


Chocolate mousse

55g - 65g dark chocolate 

35g hot heavy cream

1 gelatine sheet (1.5g)

1 tbsp milk

125g cold heavy cream, semi whipped


Praline mousse

55g praline paste

1 gelatine sheet (1.5g)

1tbsp milk

125g cold heavy cream


Chocolate glaze

40g sugar

60g water

15g glucose syrup (or corn syrup)

10g cocoa powder

2 gelatine sheets (3g)

Pour the glaze mixture at 30-35C over the cold cake, then put the cake back into the fridge for 15 - 30 minutes and unmold the cake

chocolate mousse cake,chocolate mousse cake recipe,chocolate mousse,chocolate cake,chocolate,praline chocolate cake,mousse chocolate praline cake,how to make chocolate mousse cake,chocolate praline layer cake,triple chocolate mousse cake,baked chocolate mousse cake,the milk chocolate praline cake,chocolate mousse recipe,praline,chocolate cake recipe,praline chocolate mousse cake,chocolate mousse praline cake,easy chocolate mousse cake,praline cake

#chocolatemoussecake #chocolatemousse #moussecake #cakechocolate #moussecakes #chocolatebuttercream #chocolateganache #chocolatecake #strawberrycake #chocolatesyrup #cheesecake #chocolatepeanutbutter #chocolate #vanillacake #mousse #chocolatecakes #cakecakecake #cake #carrotcake #cakerecipe #dessert #praline #moussedechocolate #pudding #chocolatebouquet #hazelnut #cupcake #cakelover #homemadecakes #chocolatelover #cupcakes #brownies #cakes #peanutbutterlover #vanilla #almond #instachocolate #viral #treding

Keywords
chocolatechocolate cakechocolate cake recipechocolate mousse cakechocolate moussechocolate mousse cake recipetriple chocolate mousse cakebaked chocolate mousse caketriple chocolate mousse cake recipepraline chocolate cakemousse chocolate praline cakehow to make triple chocolate mousse cakechocolate praline layer cakethe milk chocolate praline cakepraline cakepraline chocolate mousse cakechocolate mousse praline cake
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy