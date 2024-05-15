Create New Account
💥FLYNN IN THE LION'S DEN! General Michael Flynn Interview with Chris Cuomo
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

⚡ General Flynn Goes Into the Lion's Den and is interviewed by Chris Cuomo. "The American People Care About This Two-Sided System of Law That Seems to Go After Conservatives." - General Flynn (May 13th 2024)


Chris Cuomo is an uninformed traitor narcissist and he continues to gaslight about the 2020 election. He says there is NO evidence of fraud, and yet we continue to find new evidence at every turn.




He is so uninformed that this was hard to listen to. He has done zero investigative research. The upside is that General Flynn was given exposure to his audience, however small it has become.




visit www.Flynnmovie.com

