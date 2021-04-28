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https://www.bitchute.com/video/hku0vyHPWlZs/
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64 views • April 28, 2021
This is not legal advice. This is survival advice. They cannot deny you health services because you will not take their vaccination. Tell them where to stick their mask and their vaccine. START SUING THEIR ASSES and this shit shot crap will calm down.
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