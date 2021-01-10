Where Are We in God's Hebraic Time Chart?

Join our End-Time Commander Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! In this message, Dr. Garnett will1. expound upon where we are in God's Hebraic timeline,2. Give up to the minute CORONA updates & 3. Go down memory lane about WHAT HATH GOD SAID ABOUT THIS LAST DAY GENERATION AND WHY HE'S NOT PLEASED!A; STRONG REBUKE TO THIS LAST DAY MILLENNIAL GENERATION! COME ONE AND ALL TO THE MESSIANIC PRIME RIB TABLE OF THE LORD AND GET MEAT FOR YOUR ETERNAL SOUL AND SALVATION! HE THAT HATH AN EAR LET HIM HEAR!! HEAR YE HER! WHILE THERE'S STILL A LITTLE TIME LEFT! MARANATHANo donation is too small at this hour! YAHWEH does much with little!If you would like to support this vital end-time ministry, please click on the following link:paypal.me/HeThatHathAnEar