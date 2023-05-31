Brighteon Broadcast News, May 31, 2023 - Western medical establishment REJECTS SCIENCE, FACTS and EVIDENCE (feat. Dr. Pierre Kory)

0:00 Intro

2:30 Emergency Report

21:10 Other Breaking News

49:55 Interview with Dr. Pierre Kory

1:45:47 Interview with John Fredericks





- Jamie Foxx now confirmed to be VACCINE DAMAGED, causing severe STROKE with blindness and paralysis

- Target claims you're an "extremist" if you don't enjoy mutilating children via transgenderism

- DE-DOLLARIZATION: China achieves agreements for $582 BILLION in non-dollar trade

- Russia hater Victoria Nuland admits USA is running Ukraine's war against Russia

- CEO of largest carbon credit scam company steps down, admits carbon credits are a SCAM

- Webinar reveals the CCP's plan to attack America from within: Military sleeper cells to be activated

- FALSE FLAG: Media claims "right-wing extremists" will attack power grid - in reality, the feds will shut it down

- Full interview with John Fredericks: Culture wars, Target stores and Trump's path to VICTORY

- Why we are DIVORCING Target stores for LIFE, not merely following a boycott

- Full interview with Dr. Pierre Kory on healing from vaccine injuries and spike protein toxicity





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/