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Is China Preparing for War with Taiwan? Brazil Says NO to WHO Pandemic Treaty! 5/29/22
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33 views • May 29, 2022
Ahead on this week's TOP news stories from around the world: A leaked audio clip purportedly featuring the Chinese Communist Party's top brass discussing military plans for a Taiwan invasion has triggered a controversy online. According to Indian media, the 57-minute leaked clip is reportedly the first-ever recording of a Chinese military brass gathering. The mobilization issued to Guangdong by the eastern and southern war zones includes "20 categories and 239 items." It includes 140,000 lakh military personnel, 953 ships, 1,653 units of unmanned equipment, 20 airports and docks, six repair and shipbuilding yards, 14 emergency transfer centers, and resources such as grain depots, and hospitals, blood stations, oil depots, gas stations, etc... Then Pedro Gonzalez explains more about Ukraine, Zelensky and Ihor Kolomoisky, the oligarch who created him, and their relationship to Washington, which doesn't mind Ukraine's corruption (even if it hurts Americans) as long as it serves the swamp's interests. Finally, Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil will not sign the WHO Pandemic Treaty… will not force vaccinate citizens… absolutely epic scenes! Read more: https://www.resistancechicks.com/is-china-preparing-for-war-with-taiwan-brazil-says-no-to-who-pandemic-treaty/

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world newswhoukrainebrazilforced vaccinationbolsonarowar with chinazelenskychina wartiawanwho pandemic treaty
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