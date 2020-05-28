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Bro Dave Ch. #16 – Who Are The Two Witnesses of Revelation? - Apocalyptic Commentary
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31 views • May 28, 2020
Many people have claimed to be the two witnesses of Revelation, but do any of them have the goods to be the two end time prophets? In this video, Br. Dave shares some guidelines to help us identify the two end time witnesses and encourages us to learn the spiritual lessons behind these two prophets of God. Here are links to a couple of articles that go deeper into these issues: http://endtimesurvivors.com/teachings... http://endtimesurvivors.com/teachings... This video is also a commentary on chapter 16 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors. Watch all the Survivors videos here: https://goo.gl/mC3Grj Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o) You can also find our email address on the "About" section on this channel. *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Music Info: "Product of Love" by Our Music Box www.ourmusicbox.com https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... "Petal" by Broke For Free www.brokeforfree.com http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... #EndTimeSurvivors #TwoWitnesses #EndTimes #TeachingsOfJesus
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