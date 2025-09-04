RT News - September 4 2025 6AM GMT

September 4, 2025

Wrapping up his visit to China, Vladimir Putin says multipolarity is the only pathway for just and fair international relations. That's as the West claims this is a threat to its own world order. As Zelensky and European leaders gather to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry warns their ideas are the ones sparking conflicts. As Israel's Finance Minister unveils a plan to annex a major share of the West Bank, the UAE accuses it of crossing a 'red line' and posing a threat to diplomatic agreements.





