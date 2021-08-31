© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cupid and Psyche
Follow
0
Share
Report
53 views • August 31, 2021
Up rising from the Eastern sky Dawn's rose-tipped fingers wave goodbye While in the Western Hemisphere Her joyful golden locks appear To usher in the morning's cheer Before the rising sun. Awakening as from a dream Or nightmare, barren, cold and mean The smell of death hung in my nose As there, devoid of all repose I lay upon my bed. As worn-out rope all tied in knots Frays and rubs and wears and rots In twisted chords of tangled thoughts I struggled to awake. But look! A figure in my mind, For whom I sought, but could not find An Otherworldly melody A deathless, dying memory A living, breathing entity Now stood before my eyes. She looked upon some distant shore Where once she stood in days of yore And yet some anchor held her sight In this mean world of bruise and blight And so transfixed a ray of light Into my aching frame. Not wanting sleep nor to arise Yet drinking deeply from her eyes (As dark as her black locks of hair) I saw deep grief and mourning there And then she spoke to me. "We walked together, you and I, Along the shores of Shangri Lai When all the earth was fresh and young We spoke a long-forgotten tongue And knew as we were known. "But the Monster of the Sea Forgetfulness, Depravity And all the Woes of Mortal man Grasped you by your mortal hand... I could not hold you back! "They dragged you into these cold depths They slew you with a thousand deaths And tore you from my aching breast O my Beloved One! "But still we meet between the Times Converse in riddles and in rhymes Between this life and that to come Where we shall walk again as one Before the Risen Son."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.