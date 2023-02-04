Create New Account
Thanks, Mike Adams, for the Ultrasound Mouse Study News. It Worked For Me!
61 views
 RESULTS ..After thymus ultrasonic fogging, first trial, very preliminary. Improved Perf and Resp Rate. Note that my Resp Rate before was an abnormal 12. Do you see anything else of interest? My pleis chart show one abnormal beat slightly worse than before, although pattern and altitude are super. Comments?  N.B. Avg perf for a male my age is 5.3

