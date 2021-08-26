Dark & evil secret-side deeply-embedded within Global Organizations?

Censored Important Videos - Published August 18, 2021Australia. Business suits and flashing-smiles by day - creepy, ritualistic baby-raping / child-sacrifice by night.Something funky going on in Australia and for those of us paying attention it's quite alarming.Something to keep in mind as a possibility as to the seemingly-insane and destructive covid measures is to realize that there's a 'whole other world of dark & evil infestations within our communities without us even noticing. What are they thinking, what are they into, what is the mindset of the most rich and powerful players that could very well be directing the show right now? How far does it extend?Some people in our upper-level organizations may have completely evil & nefarious plans for humanity.We think we're dealing with the good guys but people are speaking out that "...all these are guys are evil paedophiles and their connections run deeper than what anyone of us could possibly imagine"Fiona's Free Book on her Experience: