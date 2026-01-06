All Aware EP 5.05 - The Venezuela Connection: How America May Be The Last Hope!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Nathan Roshawn as he brings back Victor Zancudo, a Venezuela-american, to delve into and uncover his perspective behind recent actions in Venezuela and how the USA's involvement has affected the country and its people. They discuss the dictator's arrest, the struggles of the Venezuelan people, and the hope for a better future. Conflict, corruption, election fraud, liberation, freedom, hope, dictator arrest, usa, oil, venezuela connection, don't miss out on this important conversation and be sure to like, comment, and share this video to spread awareness about the situation in Venezuela. Thank you for watching and don't forget to subscribe for more thought-provoking content.
