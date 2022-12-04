Soldiers of the 11th Guards Regiment of the NM DPR clear residential buildings in Pervomayskoye





Firstly, the minimum number of blind spots between the enemy fortification nodes became an extremely serious obstacle for the rifle groups of the 11th regiment even at the stage of storming the first stronghold in a private house.





And secondly, the presence of developed basements in the houses allowed the formations of Ukrainian militants to prepare in advance and apply a number of ambushes and other tactical tricks against the fighters of the People's Militia of the DPR.





During the assault, a soldier of the 11th regiment with the call sign Guide died heroically during a breakthrough into one of the first houses held by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





Subsequently, the entire group of nationalists was liquidated. The DPR units began to clean up the next quarters of Pervomaisky, moving in a westerly direction.