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Little Richard - Big Hits Live in Hollywood LP Full Length Vinyl
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10 views • October 03, 2021
Side one:
Tutti Frutti
Lucille
Slippin n Slidin
Keep A Knockin
Rip It Up
Long Tall Sally
Side 2:
Whole lot of shakin goin on
Only You
Hound Dog
Cherry Red
Blueberry Hill
Good Golly Miss Molly
Tutti Frutti
Lucille
Slippin n Slidin
Keep A Knockin
Rip It Up
Long Tall Sally
Side 2:
Whole lot of shakin goin on
Only You
Hound Dog
Cherry Red
Blueberry Hill
Good Golly Miss Molly
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